Creighton 91, South Dakota 88 (2 OT): James Milliken scored 23 points, including eight in the second overtime, as the host Bluejays held off the visiting Coyotes in a thriller.

Austin Chatman added 24 points and eight assists for Creighton (8-2), which finished 26-of-35 from the free-throw line, led by Chatman’s 14-of-16 performance. Isaiah Zierden contributed 11 points and seven rebounds while Rick Kreklow had eight points and eight boards.

Tyler Larson scored 25 points to lead South Dakota (3-7), with 15 of those coming in the last 10 seconds of regulation and the extra periods. Tre Burnette had a career-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds before fouling out, and Brandon Bos chipped in with 23 points, including four 3-pointers, four rebounds and two steals.

South Dakota opened on a 10-3 run in the game’s first 4:22, with Burnette scoring the Coyotes’ first eight points of the game, and had the lead up to 10 at the 14:12 mark on a Burnette 3-pointer before settling for a three-point halftime advantage. Bos made a triple with 8:22 to go to put South Dakota ahead by two, but the Bluejays responded with a 15-4 run over the next 5:23 to take a nine-point lead before the Coyotes rallied with Larson hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds to force the extra stanza.

Creighton opened up a seven-point lead early in the overtime, but South Dakota rallied again, pulling within one on Bos’ three-point play with 2:06 to go and tying the game on Trey Norris’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left to force the second overtime. South Dakota took a one-point lead with 3:12 to go in the second overtime on Larson’s free throws, but Milliken went on a personal 5-0 run to put Creighton on top before draining a triple with 1:09 to play to push the advantage to five, and Chatman connected on 5-of-6 from the line in the final 14 seconds to hold off the last Coyotes’ rally attempt.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Burnette came into the contest averaging 6.3 points and had scored 27 points in his previous six games combined. … The Bluejays improved to 33-1 against the Coyotes in games played in Omaha. … Creighton was 3-for-3 from the field in the second overtime period — all by Milliken — while South Dakota was 3-of-11, with the three makes coming in the final 18 seconds.