Preview: South Dakota at Iowa

Iowa won four straight games to end the regular season and most likely needed one more victory to get a bid for its fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes could not get the job done and instead stand three home-court wins from a trip to New York City for the NIT semifinals, starting with a visit from Summit League regular-season champion South Dakota on Wednesday.

The 95-73 loss to Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten tournament ended Iowa’s hopes for the Big Dance, but the Hawkeyes will try to get something out of a season that looked lost when they were 11-10. Senior guard Peter Jok has been the key, averaging 19.8 points to lead the Big Ten, and Iowa is a top seed in its region for an eighth appearance in the NIT. “We have to process information very quickly. … You’ve got to be able to assimilate that information and execute it on the floor,” Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery, whose team lost in the 2013 NIT final to Baylor, told the Iowa City Press-Citizen. “And then you’ve got to do it again, and again, and again, and again. That’s what playing in March is all about.” Eighth-seeded South Dakota makes its first trip to the NIT after seeing its seven-game winning streak end with a 74-71 loss to South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament semifinals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA (22-11): Sophomore guard Matt Mooney (18.5 points, 71 3-pointers) and senior forward Tyler Flack (15.2, 6.9 rebounds) were named first team All-Summit League. Junior guard Trey Dickerson, who averaged 2.7 points with Iowa in 2014-15 before transferring, is the only other player scoring in double figures (10.4). Sophomore forward Trey Burch-Manning also contributes 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Coyotes, who were picked seventh in the league’s preseason poll.

ABOUT IOWA (18-14): The Hawkeyes lean on the veteran Jok (76 made 3-pointers), but the rest of their major contributors are underclassmen. Freshman forward Tyler Cook (11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds) is shooting 52.3 percent from the field and freshman point guard Jordan Bohannon (10.3 points, 79 3s) accumulated the most assists (151) of any freshman in school history. Freshman forward Cordell Pemsl (9.2 points) also plays a big role while versatile sophomore Nicholas Baer tops the team in rebounding (5.8), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.2).

TIP-INS

1. The Hawkeyes, who are 3-0 in home NIT games under McCaffery, beat South Dakota 87-73 in their last meeting in 2012.

2. South Dakota averages more than 25 free throw attempts per game - ranking 14th in the nation - and makes 70.4 percent.

3. The winner meets fourth-seeded TCU or No. 5 seed Fresno State in the second round.

PREDICTION: Iowa 80, South Dakota 64