Iowa defeats South Dakota in NIT

After being one of the NCAA Tournament's first four teams out, the Iowa Hawkeyes took whatever frustrations they had out on South Dakota on Wednesday in the first round of the NIT, defeating the Coyotes 87-75 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa (19-14) will now host TCU on March 19 in the NIT's second round, while South Dakota's season ends with a 22-12 record.

The Hawkeyes won by shooting 57 percent from the floor, which includes knocking down 10 3-pointers on 23 attempts from behind the arc. Once again, senior guard Peter Jok led the way for Iowa with a team-high 20 points, but it was the play of the Hawkeyes' freshmen that shined through.

Guard Jordan Bohannon finished with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and also tallied a game-high 11 assists. Forward Tyler Cook shot a perfect 8-of-8 from the floor and finished with 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Guard Isaiah Moss emerged with 16 points in the victory.

South Dakota received a game-high 23 points from sophomore guard Matt Mooney in defeat. The Coyotes also received a 10-point performance from junior guard Trey Dickerson, who coincidentally played at Iowa during the 2014-15 season before opting to transfer to South Dakota. All 10 of Dickerson's points came in the first half.

The two teams played each other neck-and-neck for most of the first half. Iowa began to separate itself late in the half when Moss broke a 30-30 tie by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and the Hawkeyes took a 42-38 lead into halftime.

South Dakota got within three points midway through the second half before the Hawkeyes used a 13-2 run to go ahead 68-54 with 7:27 remaining. The Coyotes got no closer than eight points the rest of the way.