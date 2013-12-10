Preview: South Dakota at Kansas State

Kansas State looks for its third consecutive win when it hosts South Dakota on Tuesday. The Wildcats have used suffocating defense to build their streak, holding their last three opponents to less than 60 points, including Mississippi to a season-low 58 in the Big 12-SEC challenge. Coach Bruce Weber hopes the trend continues and was pleased with his team’s display against the Rebels, saying: “Anytime you hold a team like Mississippi to 29 points each half, you have done a great job defensively.”

Kansas State has held five teams to less than 40 percent shooting this season and hopes to pull off the feat once again against a South Dakota team that is ranked 274th in field goal percentage at 42.1 percent. The Coyotes have lost two games in a row and are coming off a heartbreaking 67-66 overtime loss to Wyoming. Coach Joey James was proud of his team’s performance despite the loss, saying: “I told the kids there was no reason to hang their heads about this one.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA (3-5): Junior guard Brandon Bos leads the Coyotes in scoring (14.9) and netted 22 points against Wyoming. Sophomore forward Tyler Flack recorded his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Cowboys. South Dakota has struggled shooting the ball from beyond the arc, making only 31.5 percent of their attempts.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (5-3): Freshman guard Marcus Foster leads the team in scoring (14 points per game), 3-pointers made (17) and field goals made (35), and has finished in double figures in seven consecutive games. The Wildcats’ troubles from the free throw line continue as they are shooting 63.8 percent and went 19-for-34 against Mississippi. Wesley Iwundu registered his second career double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against the Rebels.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has held six teams to a season-low in points in its first eight games.

2. The Wildcats have won 51 of their last 52 non-conference home games.

3. Kansas State leads the Big 12 in scoring defense, giving up 61.1 points per game.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 71, South Dakota 58