(Updated: CORRECTS “nine” to “seven” in graph 2 CORRECTS “six” to “seven” in graph 5)

Kansas State 64, South Dakota 62: Marcus Foster scored a team-high 18 points as the Wildcats survived a scare from the visiting Coyotes.

Shane Southwell added 17 points and six rebounds for Kansas State (6-3), which missed six of its final seven free throws to finish 10-of-20 from the line. Thomas Gipson recorded 13 points and eight boards for the Wildcats, who improved to 20-0 against Summit League opponents.

Trevor Gruis led the way with 18 points and a game-high nine rebounds for South Dakota (3-6), which shot 50 percent from the floor. Adam Thoseby chipped in with 16 points and six boards, while Trey Norris registered eight points, seven assists and four steals for the Coyotes.

Kansas State missed nine of its first 11 shots as Gruis keyed a 13-0 run that put South Dakota up 15-4 midway through the first half. Foster hit three straight 3-pointers to trim the deficit to three but the Wildcats went into the break down 31-26 after committing 11 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

Kansas State opened the second stanza with an 8-2 spurt to go ahead by one before Brandon Bos scored his first points of the game to give the Coyotes a 47-46 advantage midway through the half. The Wildcats scored seven straight points to open up a 61-57 lead and pulled out their fourth consecutive victory when South Dakota went the final 5:53 without scoring a field goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State has won 52 of its last 53 non-conference home games. … South Dakota’s leading scorer Bos finished with just four points on 0-for-7 shooting from the floor. … Gipson led all players with six offensive rebounds as the Wildcats won the battle of the boards 39-32.