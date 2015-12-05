Preview: South Dakota at Minnesota

Minnesota looks for its first three-game winning streak of the season when it hosts South Dakota on Saturday. The Gophers squeaked past Omaha 93-90 on Nov. 27 before earning their most impressive victory of the campaign when they beat Clemson 89-83 on Monday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Minnesota has won 47 straight non-conference home games, which is the second-longest streak in the nation, trailing only Duke and hopes to push the pace against South Dakota, which has allowed at least 90 points in two of its last three games. “We have a lot of potential to be a good team,” freshman forward Jordan Murphy told reporters. “I think that our biggest enemies have been ourselves and I think we’re holding ourselves back.” South Dakota looks to build on an impressive 77-71 win over defending Big Sky champion Eastern Washington, which made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2015. The Coyotes have gone 15-of-26 from 3-point range in their last two outings and hope to ride their hot shooting to four consecutive non-conference wins for the first time since 2010.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, BTN Plus

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA (4-3): Shy McClelland led the way with 18 points, including two clutch baskets in the final two minutes, to lift the Coyotes past Eastern Washington. Dan Jech added a spark off the bench as he contributed 14 points while Eric Roberson made all three of his field goals and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line en route to 12 points against the Eagles. Tre Burnette is tied for the Summit League lead with 8.1 rebounds per game and has grabbed 13 or more boards in three outings this season.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-2): Murphy came off the bench and scored a career-high 24 points in the win over Clemson to become the first freshman to record a 20-point game since Andre Hollins did it in the 2011-12 season. “Murphy was the best player on the court which is exciting,” Gophers head coach Richard Pitino told reporters. “I think I‘m getting to him because he played really hard.” Joey King added 17 points and has finished in double figures in every game this season while Charles Buggs scored a personal-best 15 points in a reserve role against the Tigers.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota has not dropped a non-conference home game since Nov. 29, 2010.

2. King is 13-of-19 from 3-point range in his last four games.

3. South Dakota G Casey Kasperbauer leads the team with 14.1 points per game.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 89, South Dakota 70