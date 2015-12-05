South Dakota 85, Minnesota 81 (2 OT)

Forward Tre Burnette’s layup with 35 seconds left in the second overtime lifted South Dakota to an 85-81 upset over Minnesota on Saturday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Burnette was one of five Coyotes in double figures with 14 points. Guard Casey Kasperbauer led the balanced attack with 17 points, sealing the verdict with four free throws in the last seven seconds.

Forward Eric Robertson added 16 points, drilling a jumper with seven seconds remaining in the first overtime to forge a 67-67 tie and force a second extra session.

Point guard Shy McClelland stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while guard D.J. Davis finished with 10 points for South Dakota.

Freshman forward Jordan Murphy, whose tip-in with one second left in regulation sent the teams to overtime at 59-59, compiled 19 points and 17 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (5-3).

But Murphy fouled out with 4:35 remaining in the second overtime, when Davis converted a 3-point play.

Forward Joey King added 17 points and 10 boards for Minnesota, which saw a 47-game non-conference home winning streak end. Guard Kevin Dorsey had 15 points, while forward Charles Buggs scored 12 and guard Nate Mason contributed 11 points.

It was the fourth straight win for South Dakota (5-3).

