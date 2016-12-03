Preview: South Dakota at Nebraska

With two top-12 teams coming up soon on the schedule, Nebraska doesn't have the luxury of wondering what might have been had it been able to put together a full 40 minutes in each of its last two setbacks. The Cornhuskers attempt to end a three-game losing streak against a familiar face Saturday when former Nebraska assistant Craig Smith brings South Dakota to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

After hanging with undefeated UCLA for the better part of 35 minutes before falling 82-71 last Friday in the Wooden Legacy, Nebraska shot 22.6 percent after intermission against one-loss Virginia Tech the next day to squander a halftime lead en route to a 66-53 defeat. The Cornhuskers followed a similar script Wednesday at Clemson, playing well enough to take another lead into the break before shooting 36.7 percent in the second half and settling for a 60-58 loss when Tai Webster came up just short on a late runner in the lane that could have forced overtime. Nebraska better hope it can iron out its second-half shortcomings as it eyes its 20th straight victory over South Dakota, because the Cornhuskers won't be able to afford such lapses against undefeated No. 12 Creighton or fifth-ranked Kansas next week. The Coyotes are off to their best start since becoming a Division I program in 2008 but have cooled off since opening the season with five straight wins, losing for the third time in four tries 84-82 at UMKC on Wednesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA (6-3): The Coyotes nearly overcame a 16-point first-half deficit Wednesday behind a season-high 23 points from Matt Mooney (team-high 14.2 points), but he misfired on a potential game-winning 3-point attempt in the waning seconds - one of four opportunities South Dakota had to tie or win in the final 15 seconds. The sophomore guard is one of four Coyotes averaging at least 10.4 points, although Tyler Flack (13.4 points, team-best 7.1 rebounds) is the lone returning starter and only senior on the squad. Mooney (Air Force) is one of four transfers in the starting lineup and averaging at least 8.3 points, joining Trey Burch-Manning (North Idaho Junior College), Trey Dickerson (Iowa) and Carlton Hurst (Colorado State).

ABOUT NEBRASKA (4-3): Sophomore guard Glynn Watson Jr. (14.3 points, Big Ten-best 2.6 steals) bounced back from a poor-shooting, two-point performance against the Hokies with his third 20-point game with at least four steals in his last four outings. Senior guard Webster (team-high 17.6 points) is shooting 50 percent from the field and has drained at least one triple in every game, although he is coming off his worst shooting effort (5-for-14) of the season and second-lowest point total (12). Sophomore forward Ed Morrow (11.3 points, 7.7 boards) has been easily the Cornhuskers' most consistent post player and turned in the second second double-double of his career (both in the last four games) with 10 points and 12 rebounds versus the Tigers.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska leads the all-time series 31-5 and hasn't lost to South Dakota since 1942.

2. Smith served as an assistant under Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles at four different stops - including Nebraska from 2012-14 - and is in his third season with the Coyotes.

3. The Cornhuskers attempted a season-low seven foul shots against Clemson and have made and attempted fewer free throws than their opponents in each of the last four games.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 77, South Dakota 60