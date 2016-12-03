Nebraska ends three-game skid, beats South Dakota

All five starters scored in double figures as Nebraska snapped a three-game losing streak with a 73-61 nonconference victory over South Dakota on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Cornhuskers (5-3) hit six of their first eight shots for a quick 12-2 lead and never trailed.

Jack McVeigh topped Nebraska with 16 points. Tai Webster and Michael Jacobson had 12 and 11, respectively, while Ed Morrow and Glynn Watson added 10 points apiece.

The visiting Coyotes (6-4) dropped their fourth in five games as Matt Mooney scored a game-high 18 points. Tyler Flack had 13, Trey Dickerson scored 11 and Carlton Hurst added 10 rebounds.

Nebraska scored 14 unanswered points for a 26-4 lead with 15:38 left in the first half and maintained a 45-31 halftime edge as McVeigh scored a team-high nine points.

But the Cornhuskers went cold in the second half, managing just three field goals over a nearly 10-minute span. South Dakota battled back from a 50-35 deficit at the 17:08 mark to cut the lead to 56-54 on Mooney's layup with 7:30 left in regulation.

But the Coyotes got no closer as Webster hit a 3-pointer and the Cornhuskers outscored the visitors 17-7 the rest of the way.

Nebraska shot 25 of 59 (42.4 percent) and hit nine 3-pointers. South Dakota was 25 of 66 (37.9 percent) from the field and had five 3-pointers.

Nebraska, which started the season at 4-0, has a challenging week ahead as it hosts No. 10 Creighton on Wednesday and travels to No. 4 Kansas next Saturday.

The Coyotes entertain Montana State on Wednesday.