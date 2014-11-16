Preview: South Dakota at Stanford

Stanford fifth-year senior Stefan Nastic has been overshadowed by stars such as Dwight Powell throughout his career, but his anonymity is fading fast. The 6-11 center heads into Sunday’s home game against South Dakota fresh from a dynamic effort in Friday’s season opener, when he scored a career-high 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting in a 74-59 victory over Wofford. Nastic continued a hot streak that began late last season when he shot 85.2 percent from the field over his final eight games.

The Cardinal also received an encouraging outing from freshman forward Reid Travis, who started and scored 14 points with four rebounds. Senior point guard Chasson Randle will look to get untracked against the Coyotes after scoring 12 points on 4-of-13 in the season opener. Nastic could be primed for another big game against the undersized Coyotes, who shot 28.8 percent from the field and never led in a 60-52 loss at Utah Valley on Friday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA (0-1): The Coyotes are coming off a 12-win season and were picked eighth in the preseason Summit League poll, but first-year coach Craig Smith has injected the program with some much-needed optimism. Senior guard Brandon Bos was named to the preseason All-Summit League second team after leading the Coyotes in scoring last season, but he missed 10 of his 12 shots in the opener. The Coyotes need a strong game from 6-10, 260-pound center James Hunter, a transfer from Washington State.

ABOUT STANFORD (1-0): Anthony Brown had 16 points and six rebounds while playing stellar defense in the opener against Wofford, but forward Rosco Allen missed all four of his field-goal attempts and finished with one point and four rebounds. The Cardinal shot 53.8 percent from the field but missed seven of their eight shots from 3-point range and were 17-of-28 from the foul line. Randle, a leading candidate for Pac-12 player of the year, will look to get more involved in the offense after going scoreless against Wofford until late in the first half.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 77-27 at home under coach Johnny Dawkins.

2. South Dakota plays its first five games on the road before hosting Wayne State on Nov. 26.

3. Stanford continues play in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic next weekend in Brooklyn, N.Y., against UNLV and either Temple or Duke.

PREDICTION: Stanford 71, South Dakota 53