Stanford 84, South Dakota 73: Chasson Randle scored 23 points and Rosco Allen added a career-high 17 as the Cardinal withstood a second-half rally by the visiting Coyotes.

Stefan Nastic recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for Stanford (2-0), which won despite being outscored 47-44 in the second half. Anthony Brown added 11 points and 10 rebounds while freshman Reid Travis had eight points and five boards.

Brandon Bos led South Dakota (0-2) with 19 points while Tyler Larson had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds. Sekou Harris and Austin Sparks scored nine points apiece and Bos added seven rebounds and three assists for the Coyotes, who were 9-of-29 in the first half and trailed 40-26 at the break.

Nastic recorded four assists and three blocked shots before fouling out with 2:17 left for Stanford, which extended its lead to 51-38 on Randle’s 3-pointer with just under 16 minutes remaining. Nastic picked up three quick fouls midway through the second half and the Coyotes pulled within 65-59 on Harris’ four-point play with 7:26 to play.

Randle, who was 5-of-11 from the field and made all 12 of his free throws, scored with 4:31 left to push the lead back to 10 points. The pesky Coyotes continued to battle in the final minutes against Stanford, which made 38 of their 46 free-throw attempts compared to 18-of-25 for South Dakota.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nastic was triple-teamed at times after scoring a career-high 26 points in Stanford’s season-opening 74-59 victory over Wofford. … South Dakota was outrebounded 42-29 and fell to 0-3 all-time against Pac-12 opponents. … Stanford continues play in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic next weekend in Brooklyn, N.Y., against UNLV and either Temple or Duke.