Preview: South Dakota State vs. Gonzaga

Despite some outside lobbying for ACC Tournament champ Duke and Pac-12 Tournament champ Arizona, Gonzaga garnered a No. 1 seed for the second time in school history. The West Coast Conference champion Bulldogs, who earned the top spot in the West Regional, will face Summit League Tournament champion South Dakota State, the 16th seed, on Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Gonzaga rolled to a NCAA-best 32-1 record and smashed Saint Mary's 74-56 in the WCC tourney championship game March 7 in Las Vegas, but a regular season-ending 79-71 home loss to BYU had some naysayers dropping the Bulldogs to a No. 2 seed. Gonzaga was ranked No. 1 in the nation for four straight weeks before the loss to the Cougars and aren't lacking for confidence after winning their three WCC tourney games by an average of 19.7 points. "There's no doubt in any of our minds that we can win the entire tournament," junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss said. "It's not going to be easy, and we'll have to meet a lot of challenges." South Dakota State, which began the year 1-6 and won the Summit League Tournament as a No. 4 seed with a 79-77 victory over Omaha in the championship game, doesn't figure to be one of those challenges, although junior swingman Reed Tellinghuisen put up this tweet Sunday: "History happens ... why not us?"

TV: 2 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (18-16): The Jackrabbits, under first-year head coach T.J. Otzelberger, will be making their fourth NCAA tourney appearance in six years thanks in great part to 6-9, 245-pound sophomore forward Mike Daum, the Summit League's Player of the Year and the MVP of the conference tourney for the second straight year. Daum, who had 37 points and 12 rebounds in the championship game win over Omaha, leads the team in scoring (25.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.2) and has connected on 77-of-185 3-pointers (41.6 percent). The 6-7 Tellinghuisen is the only other Jackrabbit averaging in double figures (11.9) but also can stroke it from 3-point range, connecting on 73-of-212 attempts behind the arc.

ABOUT GONZAGA (32-1): Williams-Goss, a lanky 6-3 transfer from Washington, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the WCC tourney after scoring 22 points to go along with six rebounds, six assists and six steals in the title-game win over the Gaels. He also captured WCC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors after leading the team in scoring (16.9), assists (4.8), steals (1.8) and free-throw accuracy (91.0 percent), the latter which also ranks him 10th nationally. Przemek Karnowski,a burly 7-foot senior center, is second on the team in scoring (12.6) while also shooting 60.1 percent from the field while 6-9 Missouri transfer Johnathan Williams III led the team in rebounding (6.5) to go along with 10.2 points per game and was also a first team All-WCC pick with Williams-Goss and Karnowski. Two other Bulldogs average in double figures: Senior guard Jordan Mathews (10.4 points) and multi-skilled 7-foot freshman forward Zach Collins (10.2), considered a likely first-round NBA pick.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga lost to hot-shooting Wichita State 76-70 in the Round of 32 in Salt Lake City in 2013, which was the only other time the Bulldogs entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.

2. Daum ranks second in the nation in scoring (25.3) behind Central Michigan G Marcus Keene (30.0).

3. South Dakota State finished with a 44-25 rebounding edge over Omaha in the Summit tourney title game to improve to 16-1 when outrebounding an opponent.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 88, South Dakota State 64