Preview: South Dakota State at California

California lost dynamic forward Jaylen Brown to the NBA, but there’s still plenty of star power on this season’s roster, beginning with preseason All-American forward Ivan Rabb. After exiting last season’s NCAA Tournament in the first round, the Golden Bears are eager to open a new campaign Friday against visiting South Dakota State, which was picked to finish second in the Summit League preseason poll.

The 6-foot-11 Rabb averaged 12.5 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 61.5 percent as a freshman and will be the focal point of the Cal offense, which is looking to replace Brown as well as high-scoring guards Tyrone Wallace and Jordan Mathews. Third-year coach Cuonzo Martin believes several newcomers could make an immediate impact, including Columbia transfer Grant Mullins and freshman point guard Charlie Moore. “(Moore) wants to be a success. He pushes the ball and makes guys better,” Martin told reporters. “I wouldn’t be surprised when it’s all said and done if Charlie’s one of the better guys that have ever come out of Cal.” Moore scored nine points in an 81-73 exhibition victory over Cal Baptist and likely will backup senior Sam Singer, who averaged 2.6 assists last season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (2015-16: 26-8): The defending Summit League tournament champions are led by first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger and preseason conference player of the year Mike Daum, a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds as a freshman. The Jackrabbits boast a deep backcourt highlighted by 6-foot-7 wing Reed Tellinghuisen, who had 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in an 85-64 exhibition win over South Dakota. Otzelberger also is looking for continued growth from junior forward Ian Theisen, who averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while starting 34 games last season.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (2015-16: 23-11): The Golden Bears lost their top three scorers but have a talented mix of newcomers and veterans, including senior wing Jabari Bird, a former McDonald’s All-American who had four 20-point performances over the final 10 games last season. Senior wing Stephen Domingo hopes to bounce back after struggling with his shot last year, while juniors Kameron Rooks and Kingsley Okoroh are being asked to assume greater roles in the frontcourt. Martin has been encouraged by the play of the 7-foot, 270-pound Rooks, who had 16 points and eight rebounds in the exhibition win and could help take pressure off Rabb near the basket.

TIP-INS

1. Cal has won its last 10 consecutive season openers and last 11 straight home openers.

2. South Dakota State has dropped three of its last four season openers.

3. The Golden Bears were 18-0 at Haas Pavilion last season.

PREDICTION: Cal 77, South Dakota State 63