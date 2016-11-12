California blows by South Dakota State

A huge second-half run propelled California to an 82-53 victory over visiting South Dakota State in a season opener Friday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Jabari Bird and Sam Singer each had 14 points and six rebounds for California (1-0). Grant Mullins had 13 points and seven rebounds. Roger Moute a Bidias came off the bench to post 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Reed Tellinghuisen had 14 points and five rebounds for South Dakota State (0-1). Mike Daum also scored 14 points.

Stephen Domingo made a jumper and a 3-pointer to help Cal race out to a 9-0 lead over the first 5:23. South Dakota State didn't score until Tellinghuisen made a layup with 13:25 to play in the opening half.

The Golden Bears went up 14-2 on a jumper by Mullins and took a 21-5 lead on a dunk by Moute a Bidias. The Bears led by 18 before the Jackrabbits mounted an 8-2 run to get within 12.

Cal led 40-28 at the break. South Dakota State cut the deficit to eight early in the second half. The Bears responded with a 6-0 run to push the lead back to double digits.

Cal went up 46-32 on two free throws by Charlie Moore, took a 51-35 lead on a 3-pointer by Mullins and later extended its lead to 20 on a layup by Singer. Singer's basket came in the early stages of a massive 24-0 run that put the Bears up 70-35 with 8:09 remaining.

Cal shot 46.9 percent from the field, made 12 of 32 from 3-point range and amassed a 54-26 rebounding advantage. The Bears also had 10 blocked shots, including four apiece by 7-footers Kingsley Okoroh and Kameron Rooks.

South Dakota State shot 28.6 percent from the field and made 8 of 30 from beyond the arc.