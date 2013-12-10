Preview: South Dakota State at Minnesota

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino wants to see his team play with more assurance when it hosts South Dakota State on Saturday. Since losing two straight, the Golden Gophers have reeled off three consecutive wins, but Pitino was less than impressed with Saturday’s victory over New Orleans. “The biggest thing I didn’t like is that I felt we didn’t play with a whole lot of confidence or energy,” he said. “I think we’ve worked too hard and I do believe we’ve earned the right to play with a little bit of confidence and I didn’t see it.”

Pitino ultimately would like to do something his predecessor Tubby Smith could not - post a winning record in the Big Ten. Under Smith, the Golden Gophers started 11-1 or better the last three seasons, only to finish under .500 in the Big Ten. It’s been nearly 10 years since Minnesota has posted a winning Big Ten record, the 10-6 mark under Dan Monson in 2004-05.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network.

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (4-6): Senior F Jordan Dykstra leads the Jackrabbits, whose victories have come against lesser teams like Howard, Lehigh and Dakota State. Dykstra averages 17.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. Dykstra and senior G Chad White, who averages 10.5 per game, have both scored over 1,000 points in their careers and senior G Brayden Carlson needs 221 points to join them in the club.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (8-2): The Golden Gophers are led by junior G Andre Hollins and senior G Austin Hollins, who are not related despite both hailing from the state of Tennessee. Andre Hollins averages 16.6 points, while Austin Hollins is second in scoring (13.3) and rebounding (6.7). Deandre Mathieu chips in 10.1 points and 5.2 assists per game and is one of the better shooters (48 percent) for a team that’s made 43.1 percent of its field goal attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota has won all 16 meetings with the Jackrabbits, beating them in each of the last eight seasons.

2. Junior C Elliott Eliason leads Minnesota in rebounding (8) despite averaging 24.2 minutes.

3. Dykstra ranks 15th on South Dakota State’s all-time scoring list with 1,321 points and needs 79 more to move into the top 10.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 73, South Dakota State 59