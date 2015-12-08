Preview: South Dakota State at Minnesota

The Summit League has already proven to be a handful for Minnesota, which saw the nation’s second-longest non-conference home winning streak fall by the wayside to a team from the mid-major conference over the weekend. The Golden Gophers attempt to bounce back against their third opponent from the Summit League in four games when they host South Dakota State on Tuesday.

Minnesota held on for a 93-90 home win over Omaha on Nov. 27 and extended its non-conference home winning streak to 47 games three days later when it upended Clemson 89-83. Despite a second straight impressive performance from freshman Jordan Murphy, the Gophers were unable to build upon their victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and were dealt an 85-81 double-overtime loss on Saturday against South Dakota, which notched only the second win in 70 games for a Summit League team against Minnesota. ”We were concerned heading into this game. Just from the high of Clemson, we knew we had to get back to work and get re-focused because we can lose on any given night; that’s the way college basketball works,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino told reporters. The Jackrabbits have won the Summit League regular-season or tournament title or both in three of the previous four seasons and are off to their best start since winning seven of their first eight in 2010-11 after routing Division II foe Wayne State (Neb.) 80-53 on Wednesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET; ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (7-1): The Jackrabbits made a season-low three 3-pointers against Wayne State, but made up for it by recording season highs in blocks (nine, their most since 2012) and steals (12). Four players tallied at least two rejections while freshman guard Tevin King finished with six steals, matching the most by a South Dakota State player since 2006. Deondre Parks (team-high 16.3 points to go along with five rebounds), who finished with 18 points and 10 boards in the win for his first career double-double, is one of four seniors in a nine-man rotation, eight of which have scored 10 points at least once this season and four of which average at least that many.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-3): In a game in which their top three returning players - Joey King, Nate Mason and Carlos Morris - combined to shoot 9-for-38 from the floor, Murphy went 6-of-11 and nearly saved the day with 19 points and a career-high 17 rebounds before fouling out Saturday. “You saw him make a lot of effort plays; 17 rebounds as a freshman is pretty good. … Murph was really good,” Pitino told reporters after the loss. The 6-6, 230-pounder, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, totaled a career-high 24 points and 10 boards versus Clemson to become the first Gopher freshman since Kris Humphries in 2003-04 to post a double-double.

TIP-INS

1. The Gophers are 17-0 against the Jackrabbits in a series that dates back to 1930, with all the previous meetings played in Minneapolis.

2. South Dakota State has led by at least 20 points at some point in all seven of its wins.

3. Minnesota has won the rebounding battle in each of the last two games (plus-7.5) after losing it in each of its first six contests (minus-3.8).

PREDICTION: Minnesota 84, South Dakota State 67