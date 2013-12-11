(Updated: CORRECTS to upper-case A in DeAndre in graph 2 CORRECTS time in notes)

Minnesota 75, South Dakota State 59: Austin Hollins scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds as the Golden Gophers downed the visiting Jackrabbits.

Hollins surpassed 1,000 career points on a driving layup with 3:16 remaining for the Golden Gophers (9-2). DeAndre Matheiu had 15 points, Elliott Eliason notched 10 points and 12 boards and Andre Hollins finished with eight points and eight assists and stands five points away from 1,000 in his career.

Jordan Dykstra recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds and Chad White scored 15 points for the Jackrabbits (4-7). Cody Larson added nine points, five boards and five assists.

After missing their first three attempts from 3-point range, the Golden Gophers hit three straight to lead 15-6, but the Jackrabbits responded by holding Minnesota without a field goal for more than five minutes during a 10-2 run that tied the game at 21 with 7:36 remaining in the first half. Austin Hollins scored eight of the final 15 Golden Gophers points before the break as Minnesota led 36-28.

Austin Hollins opened the second-half with a 3-pointer and Mathieu followed with two as the Golden Gophers pushed the lead to 49-33. Dykstra and Brayden Carlson combined for 10 points as the Jackrabbits cut it to 12, but Minnesota was just too much down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Austin Hollins had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the first half. ... Dykstra scored all seven of his first-half points in the first 6:57. ... Minnesota improved to 17-0 against the Jackrabbits.