South Dakota State 84, Minnesota 70
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 9, 2015 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

South Dakota State 84, Minnesota 70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South Dakota State 84, Minnesota 70

Jake Bittle scored a career-high 25 points as South Dakota State routed Minnesota 84-70 in a nonconference game Tuesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

The senior guard had a previous high of 23 in a season-opening win over Chadron State.

South Dakota State (8-1) had never beaten Minnesota (5-4) in 17 meetings before Tuesday. The Jackrabbits now have won two straight after suffering its first loss to Missouri-Kansas City on Nov. 28.

Jackrabbits senior guard Deondre Parks totaled 21 points and six rebounds while sophomore guard-forward Reed Tellinghuisen logged a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Gophers sophomore guard Nate Mason finished with 18 points and five assists, freshman guard Kevin Dorsey had 16 points, and freshman guard Dupree McBrayer added 13.

Minnesota dropped its second straight nonconference home game after South Dakota snapped its 47-game winning streak on Dec. 5.

The Jackrabbits were up 45-22 at halftime and led by as many as 24 in the second half.

South Dakota State connected on 11 of 19 (57.9 percent) 3-point attempts with Tellinghuisen making four of five.

Minnesota made eight of 17 (47.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Both teams also sizzled from the free-throw line with the Jackrabbits making 13 of 14 and the Gophers sinking 20 of 25 attempts.

