Preview: South Dakota State at Northern Iowa

South Dakota State and No. 24 Northern Iowa have been involved in several close games this season and that situation could arise again Sunday afternoon when the teams meet in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Panthers have experienced three overtime games this season with their only loss coming Dec. 13 in double overtime against VCU. Before losing by 14 points Tuesday at No. 14 Utah, the Jackrabbits had won seven straight, including overtime wins against Idaho State and Utah State.

South Dakota State also owns a two-point win against Idaho, a team that beat Pac-12 member Washington State, but will need to find a way to counter Northern Iowa’s defensive pressure and offensive balance. In their last game Dec. 20 against Iowa, 10 different Panthers converted field goals, but none had more than three in the 56-44 victory. Paul Jesperson owns the hot hand from deep for Northern Iowa lately, shooting 9-for-21 from beyond the arc in the last four games and reaching double figures in scoring in three of those contests.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, no TV

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (9-4): Reed Tellinghuisen is the lone member of the Jackrabbits who hails from Iowa and the 6-6 freshman wing could play a key role in this matchup. He gives South Dakota State a legitimate 3-point threat and didn’t looked fazed against Utah, scoring 12 points with the help of 2-for-5 from long distance. Jake Bittle can also get hot from long range and should be hungry for points after going scoreless against Utah for the first time this season.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (10-1): The two leading scorers for the Panthers, Seth Tuttle and Wes Washpun, are a combined 12-for-16 from 3-point range this season, but those aren’t the shots they favor. Tuttle is more apt to do damage on the inside, while Washpun prefers slashing to the basket. Tuttle is one of the most experienced players in the nation and remains one of three players in NCAA Division I with at least 1,300 points, 700 rebounds, a field goal percentage of 50 percent and 20 3-pointers in his career.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa’s bench ranks 11th in the nation in scoring at 32 points per game.

2. The Panthers have held their opponent to 55 points or fewer in eight of 11 games this season.

3. South Dakota State has led or been tied in the second half of every game this season except the Utah loss.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 66, South Dakota State 60