Preview: South Dakota State at Stanford

Stanford returns home from the Progressive Legends Classic final looking to start a new winning streak when it hosts South Dakota State on Sunday. The Cardinal reached the tournament title game in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Tuesday before falling behind by 15 points in the first half en route to an 88-67 loss to Pittsburgh that ended a four-game winning streak. Senior Dwight Powell continued his strong play with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and has scored 20 or more points three times.

After Sunday, the Cardinal break for exams and do not play again until a home date with UC Davis on Dec. 14. Another trip East follows when they meet Connecticut on Dec. 18, followed by a return trip to Brooklyn and a game with No. 20 Michigan three days later. South Dakota State allowed 51 second-half points Friday in losing to UC Santa Barbara 83-64.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac 12 Network

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (3-5): The Jackrabbits opened the season with a three-game losing streak, but won three of their next four before Friday. South Dakota State is averaging 72.5 points per game in its first season after the graduation of Nate Wolters – the school’s all-time leading scorer who finished fourth nationally at 22.3 points last season. Summit League preseason All-Conference honoree Jordan Dykstra leads South Dakota State in scoring at 16.9 and rebounds at 9.5.

ABOUT STANFORD (5-2): Powell (16) is one of three Stanford players averaging 16 points or more per game, led by Chasson Randle (18.1) and Anthony Brown (16.1). Brown, who missed all but four games last season with a hip injury, is 23-for-33 from the field and 11-for-14 from 3-point range in his past three games. The Cardinal were held to a season-low in points against Pittsburgh despite shooting 50 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. South Dakota State is one of nine teams on Stanford’s schedule to reach the NCAA tournament last season.

2. Powell is 15-for-28 from the field in his past two games.

3. Sunday’s game is the first meeting between the two schools.

PREDICTION: Stanford 88, South Dakota State 65