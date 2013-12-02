(Updated: CORRECTED spelling of “Randle‘s” in 4th graph.)

Stanford 92, South Dakota State 60: Chasson Randle scored 21 points and the host Cardinal scored the game’s first 13 points to rout the Jackrabbits in the Progressive Legends Classic.

Anthony Brown added 19 points for Stanford (6-2), which raced to a 21-3 lead six minutes into the contest. The Cardinal shot 66.7 percent from the field in the first half in building a 58-24 advantage at intermission, and finished the game shooting 59.6 percent.

Jordan Dykstra led South Dakota State (3-6) with 20 points and Brayden Carlson added 16 points. The Jackrabbits shot 33.8 percent from the field.

Randle hit two 3-pointers during the early-game surge for Stanford, and Dwight Powell scored six points, including a layup with 14:35 remaining to make it 21-3. Robbie Lemons pushed Stanford’s advantage to 30-9 midway through the first half, and Randle’s basket five seconds before halftime gave the Cardinal a 58-24 cushion.

Stanford pushed its lead to 39 points early in the second half. Josh Huestis added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Stefan Nastic scored 10 points for the Cardinal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brown and Huestis nearly recorded double-doubles in the first half, Brown scoring 14 with seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes and Huestis scoring 10 with seven rebounds. … South Dakota State came in allowing 73.5 points per game; Stanford scored its 74th point with 10:05 to play. … The Cardinal finished 7-for-14 from 3-point range.