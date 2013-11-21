Preview: South Dakota State at Texas Tech

Win or lose Thursday against visiting South Dakota State, Texas Tech will be headed to the Barclays Center in New York City for a pair of games in the Legends Classic. The Red Raiders rebounded from their only loss of the season by dispatching Texas Southern on Monday in the opening game of the tournament. A game with Pittsburgh awaits the Red Raiders, who must first take care of business against a South Dakota State team they haven’t played since 1979.

After opening with victories over Houston Baptist and Northern Arizona, the Red Raiders fell to Alabama in the Big 12/ACC Challenge. A hard-fought win over Texas Southern has Tubby Smith’s squad headed in the right direction. “I love the way our guys showed a lot of toughness and a lot of heart,” said Smith, who enters Thursday’s game with 511 career victories. “There were some errors we need to get better at, but I was pleased with the way we closed the game out.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSSW (Texas).

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (1-3): The Jackrabbits are coming off a win at the expense of Division II Southwest Minnesota State. Scott Nagy’s team opened the season with losses to San Diego, Loyola Marymount and Montana and will return home to play Howard following the game with the Red Raiders. Jordan Dykstra, a senior who averaged double-digit scoring in each of his first three seasons, leads the Jackrabbits with averages of 17 points and 8.8 rebounds.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (3-1): Robert Turner is the top scorer at 15.5 per game, but Jordan Tolbert has averaged 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 69.4 percent for the Red Raiders. Jaye Crockett had 21 points and seven rebounds in the victory over Texas Southern, both above his season averages of 13.5 and 6.3. “He’s a clutch player,” Smith said of Crockett. “What I like is that he is calm in his demeanor and I can look out there and know I can count on Jaye to do the right things.”

TIP-INS

1. The Red Raiders were 11-20 last season.

2. Dykstra has scored 1,217 career points while shooting 45 percent from 3-point territory.

3. The Red Raiders tied a school record with 12 blocks against Texas Southern.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 74, South Dakota State 53