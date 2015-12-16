Preview: South Dakota State at Texas Tech

Summit League powerhouse South Dakota State will have another chance to pick up a win over a major conference opponent when it visits Texas Tech on Wednesday. The Jackrabbits have knocked off TCU and Minnesota - both on the road - in their stellar start and put forth another outstanding shooting exhibition in an 86-68 win over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday, despite playing again without starting point guard George Marshall.

Deondre Parks was 9-of-14 from the floor en route to 23 points as South Dakota State shot 58.3 percent to up its season mark to 48.9, 26th in the nation entering Tuesday. Parks and company will be tested against the Red Raiders’ quality defense, which has held opponents to a 38.8 percent showing in coach Tubby Smith’s first season, and has been the catalyst during a five-game winning streak. Toddrick Gotcher did the work on the offensive end in a 68-49 rout of UT Martin last Wednesday with a career-high 20 points. Texas Tech has won each of the three previous encounters, including a 68-54 triumph two seasons ago at home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (9-1): Parks is averaging 21 points over his last three games and has made 34 consecutive free throws. The reigning Summit League Player of the Week, Parks is tied for second on the team in rebounding (5.1) despite standing 6-1. Jake Bittle, who made all five of his shots in 19 minutes against UC Santa Barbara, is one of three others averaging in double figures and tops Summit League players with a field-goal percentage of 61.5.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (6-1): While Gotcher broke out last week, Justin Gray had a season-high 15 points off the bench while attempting five of the Red Raiders’ 12 free throws, a statistic that caught the attention of his coach. “That gives you an idea of how aggressive he is,” Smith told reporters. “And his willingness to take coaching. Because that’s what we were telling him. ‘Take the ball to the basket.'” Smith was urging his players to penetrate to account for some woeful 3-point shooting; aside from Gotcher, the squad was 1-of-19 from beyond the arc versus UT Martin, and it is shooting 27.6 percent on the season.

TIP-INS

1. Red Raiders G Devaugntah Williams leads his team in scoring (16.1) but was held to a season-low four points his last time out.

2. Marshall, who ranks second on the team in scoring (12.9), has missed the last two games with a foot injury but could return in January.

3. Williams, Gotcher and Gray are a combined 56-for-62 from the line.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 74, South Dakota State 70