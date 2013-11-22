(Updated: ADDS South Dakota State 6-of-29 from 3-point range in Game Notebook CHANGES time reference to 5:50 in Para 4 CHANGES score reference to 28-18 in Para 5)

Texas Tech 68, South Dakota State 54: Jordan Tolbert had 19 points and nine rebounds to carry the Red Raiders past the visiting Jackrabbits in the Legends Classic.

Tolbert made 8-of-13 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and converted his only free throw for the Red Raiders (4-1). Jaye Crockett put up 10 points and seven rebounds, and Dusty Hannahs had 12 points while making all nine free-throw attempts.

Brayden Carlson had four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the Jackrabbits (1-4). Cody Larson had 12 points and Jordan Dykstra notched seven points and 10 boards.

The Red Raiders kept the lead around 10 points for most of the second half before the Jackrabbits managed one small run to cut the lead to six with 5:50 remaining. Hannahs hit a 3-pointer for his only field goal of the game to push it back to nine and the Red Raiders pulled away down the stretch.

Dejan Kravic scored six early points to help stake the Red Raiders to a 13-5 lead with six-plus minutes gone in the opening half. The Jackrabbits cut the lead to one at the midway point of the half, but the Red Raiders soon responded with an 8-0 run to go up 28-18 before taking a 38-30 advantage into halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dykstra, who came in averaging 17 points, was held to five points in the first half, but came up with nine rebounds. ... The Jackrabbits were 4-of-17 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished 6-of-29. ... Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith improved to 7-0 against South Dakota State coach Scott Nagy.