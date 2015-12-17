Texas Tech 79, South Dakota State 67

Toddrick Gotcher scored 17 points and Texas Tech rallied past South Dakota State 79-67 on Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Gotcher led four Red Raiders in double figures. Forward Zach Smith had 13 points and guard Devaugntah Williams and center Norense Odiase each added 10.

Texas Tech (7-1) went on a 13-2 run midway through the second half to take control. Smith had two dunks, completing a three-point play on one of them to cap the surge.

Smith’s dunk on an assist from guard Keenan Evans put Texas Tech ahead 64-52 with 10:04 remaining.

Forward Reed Tellinghuisen led South Dakota State with 19 points but was held to five in the second half. Guard Deondre Parks also finished with 19 points.

The Jackrabbits (9-2) grabbed a two-point lead at halftime and stayed in front for the first few minutes of the second half before Texas Tech took control with its key run.

The Red Raiders began the game with a 15-2 run capped by Evans’ layup with 14:37 remaining in the first half. But the Jackrabbits clawed back by making 6 of 7 3-pointers, including four by Tellinghuisen.

Parks’ 3-pointer with 7:07 left in the opening half put the Jackrabbits ahead 26-23.

Tellinguisen finished the first half with 14 points and was the only player on either team to reach double digits by the break.