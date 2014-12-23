Preview: South Dakota State at Utah

Utah bounced back strong following its secondloss of the season, beating UNLV 59-46 Saturday at the MGM Grand Showcase inLas Vegas. The 14th-ranked Utes will try and keep that momentumgoing Tuesday when they wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule by hosting SouthDakota State. It will be Utah’s second-to-last nonconference game beforePac-12 play tips off Jan. 2.“Some of our young kids may be taking astep back a little bit — they need that break,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiaktold the Salt Lake Tribune following Saturday’s win. “We’ll play South DakotaState on Tuesday, and then we’ll get a break.” The contest tips off a five-gamehomestand for the Utes, whose next road contest isn’t until Jan. 15. SouthDakota State will be anything but an easy mark as it brings aseven-game win streak to Salt Lake City.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (9-3): The Jackrabbitshave yet to lose this month, but have been living on the edge with their lastfour wins coming by four points or fewer, including a pair of overtimevictories in the World Vision Classic tournament in Logan, Utah. Deondre Parks(14 points) and Cody Larson (13.5, team-high 7.2 rebounds) have been steadypresences for South Dakota State, and guard George Marshall, a Wisconsintransfer, provided immediate impact in his first three games last week, scoring41 points and snaring 15 rebounds to win tournament MVP honors in Logan. As ateam, the Jackrabbits are shooting 44.3 percent from the field and areaveraging 73.2 points per game.

ABOUT UTAH (8-2): The Utes’ only losses have beennarrow defeats against nationally ranked San Diego State (53-49) and Kansas(63-60), and their overall stats reflect that with Utah shooting 49 percentfrom the field, 38.2 percent from 3-point range and outscoring opponents by anaverage of 18 points per contest. Led by Jakob Poeltl’s 8.9 rebounds per game,the Utes rank 25th nationally with a plus-8.3 rebound margin. DelonWright (16.3 points), Brandon Taylor (10.7) and Poeltl (10.6) are the team’s scoringleaders.

TIP-INS

1. Utah ranks 12th nationally infield-goal percentage defense, limiting opponents to 36 percent.

3. Forward Jordan Loveridge, who averaged 11.5points in the first four games for the Utes, remains out after undergoing kneesurgery earlier this month.

3. South Dakota State is 2-2 in true road gamesthis season but has beaten Saint Louis (62-55) and Utah State (68-65 in OT) inits two most recent contests in opposing arenas.

PREDICTION: Utah 70, South Dakota State 64