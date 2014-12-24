No. 14 Utah 80, South Dakota State 66: BrekkottChapman hit 9-of-13 shots off the bench in scoring a career-high 22 points as theUtes routed the visiting Jackrabbits.Delon Wright added 17 points, 10 assists and sixrebounds for Utah (9-2), which improved to 7-0 at home. The Utes, who alsoreceived 11 points from Dakarai Tucker and nine points and six rebounds fromJakob Poeltl, shot 51.7 percent from the floor, including 8-of-23 from 3-pointrange.

Cody Larson had 13 points and six rebounds whileReed Tellinghuisen added 12 points off the bench for South Dakota State (9-4), which sawits seven-game win streak end. The Jackrabbits, who led only once at 10-9, also got 10 points from Zach Horstman but hit39.7 percent of their shots, including a combined 7-of-24 from leading scorers Deondre Parks and George Marshall.

It was a tight game for most of the first half,and Utah held a 26-22 advantage with 5:19 left in the opening stanza.But that’s when Chapman heated up in a hurry, scoring nine points in a 19-6half-ending run for the Utes who took a 45-28 lead into the break.

Utah then opened the second half with a 12-4 runto expand its advantage to 57-32. The Utes’ largest advantage was66-40 with 11:38 to play, and South Dakota State never gotcloser than 14 points – the final margin – the rest of the way, largely playingagainst the Utah reserves.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah has won 26 straight homegames against unranked opponents. … Wright is averaging 19.3 points, 5.7rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 61.5 percent from the field over thelast seven games. … The Utes had hit only 11-of-47 3-pointers over the previous three games.