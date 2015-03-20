Preview: South Dakota State at Vanderbilt

Building for the future, Vanderbilt will meet South Dakota State in the second round of the NIT at Nashville, Tenn. on Friday. The Commodores rallied from an early deficit to win 75-64 at St. Mary’s in its tournament opener on Wednesday, getting 21 points from Damian Jones and 17 from Riley LaChance. The young Commodores, who start three freshmen and a sophomore, gave coach Kevin Stallings his eighth 20-win season at the school.

South Dakota State stunned a deflated Colorado State team that felt it was snubbed by NCAA in its NIT opener Wednesday 86-76. George Marshall scored a game-high 24 points in the contest sinking five of his team’s 12 3-pointers. The Jackrabbits also thought they were headed for the Big Dance, but lost a one-point decision to North Dakota State in the Summit League championship game.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (24-10): The Jackrabbits are making their fourth straight appearance in the postseason, with this their first in the NIT. Last year, South Dakota State, which has won 15 of its last 18 games, played in the College Basketball Invitational. Deondre Parks leads four players in double figures at 14.2 points for the Jackrabbits, who lost to the only two ranked teams it played this season (Utah and Northern Iowa).

ABOUT VANDERBILT (20-13): The Commodores are the fourth-youngest team in the nation led by sophomore All-SEC center Jones, who averaged a team-high 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds. LaChance, a freshman, is a sharp-shooter hitting 37.9 from 3-point range and scored a season-high 26 points in back-to-back games against Purdue and Western Carolina. The Commodores lost in the first round of the SEC tournament to Tennessee but have won nine of their last dozen games and lost at top-ranked Kentucky by only eight points in January.

TIP-INS

1. South Dakota State averages 73 points, but scored a season-low 56 in the Summit League title game and shot a season-low 31.6 percent from the field in that game.

2. LaChance was the top freshman scorer in the SEC and shoots 87 percent from the free-throw line but was 1-for-8 from 3-point range in the NIT opener.

3. The winner will meet Rhode Island or Stanford in the quarterfinals.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 78, South Dakota State 70