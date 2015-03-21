(Updated: CORRECTS to 23-4 in lede EDITS throughout)

Vanderbilt 92, South Dakota State 77: Matthew Fisher-Davis hit four 3-pointers in a game-changing 23-4 run in the second half as the host Commodores pulled away from the Jackrabbits in the second round of the NIT.

Freshman Wade Baldwin IV scored a season-high 20 points while matching season bests of 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Commodores, who blocked a school-record 13 shots. Damian Jones had 15 points, James Siakam added 14 and Fisher-Davis finished with 12 for Vanderbilt (21-13), which plays Rhode Island or Stanford in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Cody Larson led South Dakota State (24-11) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Reed Tellinghuisen added 15 and Jake Bittle scored 14 for the Jackrabbits, who never recovered from the Vanderbilt spurt midway through the second half.

Siakam had eight points at the half as Vanderbilt took a 33-27 lead into the intermission, but the Jackrabbits opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take their first lead. South Dakota State led 59-57 with 9:17 left when the Commodores rolled off 16 straight points to take a 73-59 lead with 6:07 to play.

Fisher-Davis scored the final nine points in the run, hitting 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions. Luke Kornet added a dozen points off the bench and along with Fisher-Davis had four blocks for the Commodores.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Riley LaChance picked up his fourth foul three minutes into the second half and finished with six points for Vanderbilt. ...The Commodores blocked 11 shots in their previous game. ... Vanderbilt finished 12-for-21 from 3-point range.