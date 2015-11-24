Preview: Southeastern Louisiana at Cincinnati

No opponent appears capable of containing No. 24 Cincinnati’s explosive offense. Southeastern Louisiana will try its best when it visits Cincinnati on Tuesday, but another lopsided result seems likely.

The Bearcats earned their top-25 ranking by averaging 96.3 points through their first four games, outscoring opponents by as many as 62 points. While the offense is grabbing all the headlines, Cincinnati’s defense has been strong as well, limiting opponents to 31.8 percent shooting and maintaining a positive rebound margin. Southeastern Louisiana hasn’t shown much outside of its victory over a Division II team, and the Lions have allowed at least 90 points in each of their three losses. The Bearcats are shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point range, and that number is likely to improve with opponents hitting 49.3 percent of their 3-pointers against Southeastern Louisiana.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Network, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (1-3): Zay Jackson is the only player averaging double figures in scoring, with 10 points. The Lions are 20-for-77 from 3-point range, including an 0-for-14 mark in Sunday’s loss to Nebraska, when Joshua Filmore was 0-for-5 and Mike Hawkins shot 0-for-4. Keith Charleston leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game, and no other Lions player averages more than 3.7.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (4-0): Farad Cobb, who leads the team with an average of 16.5 points, is shooting an incredible 16-for-26 from beyond the arc. Three other Bearcats players - Octavius Ellis, Coreontae DeBerry, and Gary Clark - are averaging double figures in scoring. Cincinnati’s biggest weakness appears to be at the free-throw line, where the Bearcats are 87-for-128 (68 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Southeastern Louisiana hasn’t had a winning season since 2010-11.

2. Cincinnati will travel to Brooklyn to face Nebraska on Friday and either George Washington or Tennessee over the weekend to conclude the Barclays Center Classic.

3. The Lions are 0-13 against ranked opponents since 1996-97.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 110, Southeastern Louisiana 48