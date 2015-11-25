No. 24 Cincinnati 64, Southeastern Louisiana 49

In their first game as a ranked team this season, the No. 24 Cincinnati Bearcats came out flat, but were able to fend off the pesky Southeastern Louisiana Lions 64-49 Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati junior guard Troy Caupain had a game-high 15 points, and his three-pointer down the stretch helped give the Bearcats some breathing room.

Sophomore forward Gary Clark added 12 points and eight rebounds for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats (5-0) entered the rankings this week, following lopsided wins over teams such as Robert Morris and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Neither offense seemed to be clicking in the first half, and Cincinnati’s tough defensive play held the Lions at arm’s length for the half, helping the Bearcats to a 30-22 halftime lead.

Southeastern Louisiana (1-4) opened the second half on a spurt that got it within 38-35. However, back-to-back three-pointers by forward Jacob Evans and another trey by Caupain helped Cincinnati expand its lead to 49-37 with six minutes left.

The Bearcats shot just 40 percent from the field, including 8-of-23 three-point shooting.

Guard Zay Jackson led Southeastern Louisiana with 12 points, and guard Joshua Filmore added 12.

Cincinnati plays Nebraska on Friday, while the Lions will search for their second win of the year against Gardner-Webb on Friday evening at home.