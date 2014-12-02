Preview: Southeastern Louisiana at Gonzaga

Domantas Sabonis and Kyle Wiltjer may not be household names yet, but Gonzaga’s new additions to its frontcourt have been creating headaches for opponents. The eighth-ranked Bulldogs, who host Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, have four players on their roster that stand at least 6-10. In Friday’s NIT Season Tip-Off championship game versus St. John’s, it was the 6-10 freshman Sabonis that came off the bench with 14 points and nine rebounds to send Gonzaga to a 73-66 win.

Two days earlier, it was the 6-10 Kentucky transfer Wiltjer’s turn as he scored a career-high 32 points in a semifinal victory over Georgia, propelling the Bulldogs to their third 6-0 start in 16 seasons under coach Mark Few. With a showdown on Saturday against No. 3 Arizona looming, Gonzaga will get one more tune-up under its belt against the undersized Lions, who have won two of three following Sunday’s 92-80 victory over NAIA foe Langston University. Southeastern Louisiana opened its season with four straight road losses, including a 28-point setback to Oklahoma State in its season opener and a 25-point defeat at No. 20 Oklahoma two days later.

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (2-5): The Lions figure to have their hands full with the Bulldogs’ size as only one player – 6-9 center Devonte Upson – stands taller than 6-7. Southeastern Louisiana surrendered a combined 62 points in the paint to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, although it did hold its own on the glass in those games, giving up two more rebounds than it collected each time. Murray State transfer Zay Jackson (15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 4 assists) leads four Lions in double figures, but is also committing 4.9 turnovers for a team that averages 16.1 – one of the highest marks in the country.

ABOUT GONZAGA (6-0): The Bulldogs have been among the nation’s best at both ends of the floor, combining the third-best field-goal percentage (54.8) with the country’s sixth-highest scoring offense (90) while also holding opponents to 34.3-percent shooting – the 10th-best mark in Division I. While much of Gonzaga’s defensive success can be attributed to its interior size, most of the credit for its offensive efficiency is due to point guard Kevin Pangos, who is shooting 61.5 percent and has compiled a 38:4 assist-to-turnover ratio thus far. The Bulldogs have outrebounded each of their opponents as well, enjoying a plus-13.2 margin in those contests.

TIP-INS

1. Only one of Gonzaga’s opponents (Georgia, 46.3) has shot over 36.7 percent from the field.

2. Jackson was a combined 8-for-32 from the field with 17 total turnovers against Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

3. Pangos needs two more 3-pointers to pass Matt Santangelo (252) and move into sole possession of third place on the school’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 94, Southeastern Louisiana 55