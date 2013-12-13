Preview: Southeastern Louisiana vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State will look to get its sputtering offense back on track when it faces Southeastern Louisiana on Friday night at BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Miss. The Bulldogs have failed to crack the 70-point ceiling in four straight games, but they do have some hope in the recent play of Craig Sword, who has scored 24 in each of the Bulldogs’ past two games. Sword’s scoring, though, hasn’t kept coach Rick Ray happy.

“It’s not like I want (Sword) scoring all the points — they have as much opportunity to score as other guys. It’s not me getting them going, it’s themselves getting themselves going,” Ray told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. However, the Lions aren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut in their own right, with only one scorer (JaMichael Hawkins) averaging in double figures. The Lions also come limping into Tupelo, having lost three straight.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (3-5): Ninth-year coach Jim Yarbrough had to be optimistic heading into Thanksgiving after a 3-2 start, but things have since taken a turn for the worse for the Lions, most notably in a 74-73 home loss on Dec. 7 at the hands of Southeast Missouri. Hawkins has been the Lions’ best scorer, but Devonte Upson and Antonio Benton have also been big pluses up front. Upson is averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while Benton checks in at 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (5-2): Much is still yet to be discovered about the Bulldogs in year two of the Ray era. Mississippi State has feasted on a steady diet of cupcakes early in the season, and fell at home to its only major conference opponent 71-61 to Texas Christian. The good news for Ray is that he has three rotation players shooting over 50 percent from the field in Sword, Gavin Ware (11.3 points) and Roquez Johnson (11 points).

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State is 3-0 all-time in Tupelo.

2. The NCAA announced sanctions against Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday for a lack of institutional control relating to 137 athletes over five years who were allowed to compete while academically ineligible. The basketball team will lose four total scholarships over the next three years.

3. Friday will mark the fourth game of the season against an SEC opponent for Southeastern Louisiana.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 71, Southeastern Louisiana 56