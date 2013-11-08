Preview: Southeastern Louisiana at Missouri

Missouri starts its quest toextend its streaks of five consecutive 20-win seasons and NCAA Tournaments when it hosts Southeastern Louisiana in its season openerFriday. The Tigers are going to look a lot different this year, withonly one starter returning for coach Frank Haith. The Lions are alsomissing a lot of players from last year’s 13-win squad, returningjust two starters.Haith does have a pair ofdouble-figure scorers returning in Jabari Brown (13.7 points per game) andEarnest Ross (10.3), but the Tigers must replace 63 percent of theirpoints, 65 percent of their rebounds and 76 percent of their assistsfrom a year ago. It does help that Haith likes to play a lot ofplayers, so many of this year’s returnees saw court time a year ago.The Lions will be looking for senior guard Dre Evans (9.3 ppg) tostep into a bigger role in his final year with the team.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA(2012-13: 13-18, 10-8 Southland): Despite the presence of fourseniors on his roster, coach Jim Yarbrough knows that the Lions‘fortunes in 2013-14 will rely on a number of newcomers to his team.Junior-college transfers JaMichael Hawkins, Devonte Upson, AndrewGuillory and Julian Chiera will all need to make their mark quickly.“We’ve got a number of veterans coming back, but we also have agood number of newcomers that will make contributions,” Yarbroughsaid. “For us to be back in the top four spots (in the Southland)again, we’re going to need those contributions immediately.”

ABOUT MISSOURI (2012-13: 23-11,11-7 SEC): With so many losses from last year’s team, the hope was amember of this year’s freshman class could step forward and make animpact at some point during the season. Thus far, it looks likefreshman forward Johnathan Williams III is going to make that impact,earning himself a spot in the starting five. “I feel likehis transition has been smooth in the offense and into the system,”Brown told the Columbia Daily Tribune. “I feel likehe’s a guy who’s going to go make things happen.”

TIP-INS

1. Missouri has an 18-gamehomecourt winning streak dating back to the final home game of the2011-12 season and has a 73-game homecourt winning streak againstnonconference opponents.

2. The Lions have dropped sixstraight road openers under Yarbrough.

3. This is the first meetingbetween the two schools on the hardwood.

PREDICTION: Missouri 84,Southeastern Louisiana 67