Missouri 89, Southeastern Louisiana 53

Missouri 89, SoutheasternLouisiana 53: Jabari Brown had 19 points and seven rebounds to leadthe Tigers to an easy non-conference season-opening win over thevisiting Lions.

Missouri shot 54.4 percentfrom the field, including 12-of-23 from 3-point range. JordanClarkson chipped in 14 points and Earnest Ross had 12 , including atrio of 3-pointers.

Southeastern Louisiana struggled to find the basket, hitting 33.9 percent from the field.JaMichael Hawkins was the only Lions player in double figures with 14points.

Missouri led for much of thefirst half, though the Lions pulled to within 28-14 with 7:06 to playon Jeffery Ricard’s 3-pointer. The Tigers responded with a 16-0 runto increase the lead to 30 with 1:43 to go in the half, with StefanJankovic scoring six of his nine points in the run.

The second half was merely aformality as the Tigers continued to pour it on. The lead grew to asmany as 38 with 9:21 to play before Missouri started to clear itsbench.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouriassociate head coach Tim Fuller acted as coach for the game as Tigershead coach Frank Haith is serving a five-game suspension by the NCAA for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance while coaching at Miami. …Southeastern Louisiana F Onochie Ochie had a forgettable night, going0-of-9 from the floor, including 0-of-3 from 3-point range. …Missouri won its 74th consecutive home game against anon-conference opponent.