Preview: Southeastern Louisiana at Oklahoma

No. 19 Oklahoma looks to build off last season’s success when it opens up the new campaign against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday. The Sooners finished second in the Big 12 standings and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season before bowing out to North Dakota State in overtime. Oklahoma returns four starters and boasts one of the best backcourts in the nation as the Sooners aim to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2009.

Oklahoma is ranked to start a season for the first time in five years and was picked to finish third in the Big 12 preseason poll behind No. 5 Kansas and No. 10 Texas. “It’s new and certainly it’s a challenge that we’re excited about,” coach Lon Kruger told reporters. “It will be interesting to see how we handle that because it will be the first time we’re kind of going at it from a different level of expectation.” Southeastern Louisiana fell to Oklahoma State 83-55 in its curtain raiser and looks to rebound quickly by pulling off the upset on Sunday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Oklahoma)

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (0-1): The Lions trailed by only two points at halftime, but could not overcome 21 total turnovers and 31.7 percent shooting from the floor against the Cowboys. DeVonte Upson was one of the lone bright spots for Southeastern Louisiana, collecting 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double since making the jump from junior college. Zay Jackson led the Lions with 16 points, but finished 6-of-24 from the field and committed a game-high eight turnovers.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2013: 23-10): Guard Buddy Hield - who was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team - seems poised for another big season after leading the team in scoring at 16.5 points per game. Forward Ryan Spangler secured a Big-12 leading 9.3 rebounds per game last season and finished with 10 or more boards on 15 occasions. Forward TaShawn Thomas, who averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds last season, is still waiting for a ruling on his waiver request for immediate eligibility after transferring from Houston in May.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma was seventh nationally in scoring after averaging 81.9 points last season.

2. Hield has scored in double figures in 30 of his last 33 games.

3. The Sooners averaged a school-record 8.6 3-pointers per game in 2013-14.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 103, Southeastern Louisiana 66