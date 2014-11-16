(Updated: RECASTS lede CORRECTS Upson’s block total in graph 3 ADDS “before the break” in graph 4 ADDS “a transfer from Houston” to Hield’s career-high information in GAME NOTEBOOK)

No. 19 Oklahoma 78, Southeastern Louisiana 53: Buddy Hield hit all seven of his 3-point shots and scored 25 points as the host Sooners opened the season with a bang by trouncing the Lions.

Isaiah Cousins added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (1-0), which won its 12th straight opener despite shooting 38.7 percent. Ryan Spangler recorded 11 points and 11 boards while Jordan Woodard dished out seven assists for the Sooners.

Andrew Guillory led the way with 16 points while Onochie Ochie added 10 for Southeastern Louisiana (0-2), which shot 32.8 percent from the floor. DeVonte Upson collected 11 rebounds and six blocks for the Lions, who went 3-of-20 beyond the arc.

Hield hit two early 3-pointers as Oklahoma jumped out to a 16-0 lead and knocked down three more triples before the break to stretch the margin to 26. Hield led all scorers with 17 points in the first half as the Sooners held Southeastern Louisiana to 24.2-percent shooting en route to a 42-19 halftime advantage.

Hield continued to have the hot hand in the second half as he made his seventh 3-pointer to put Oklahoma on top 57-31. The Sooners led by as much as 30 as they cruised to the finish line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma F TaShawn Thomas – a transfer from Houston – was granted a waiver from the NCAA on Saturday for immediate eligibility and scored four points. … Hield, who set a career high with his seven 3-pointers, has scored in double figures in 31 of his last 34 games. … The Sooners have won 22 consecutive home openers.