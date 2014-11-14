Preview: Southeastern Louisiana at Oklahoma State

Anthony Hickey will face the unenviable task of trying to replace Marcus Smart when Oklahoma State embarks on a new season Friday against visiting Southeastern Louisiana. The senior, who spent the last three seasons as the starting point guard at LSU, will be eligible to play this season for the Cowboys after receiving a waiver from the NCAA. Hickey averaged 8.4 points and 3.7 assists last season, and may not come close to matching the offensive production of Smart (18 points per game), but coach Travis Ford is already raving about his defensive abilities.

“He’s one of the best point guard defenders I have ever coached,” Ford told reporters assembled for Big 12 media day. “I‘m talking on the ball and off the ball, he can really guard the basketball. He’s got a toughness about him. He is an extreme competitor.” Hickey will be surrounded by three experienced players in Le‘Bryan Nash, Phil Forte III and Michael Cobbins, the latter returning from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in December. Nash registered 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52 percent last season, and Forte averaged 13.3 points and was the team’s top free throw shooter at 86.9 percent.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (2013-14: 12-18): Jay Ladner will take over the reins for the Lions of the Southland Conference, whose non-conference schedules includes games with the Cowboys, No. 19 Oklahoma, No.13 Gonzaga, UCF and USF. “Our win-loss record is probably not going to be the best because we might have the toughest non-conference schedule in Division I, and we’ll be on the road most of the time,” Ladner told the media. “We are going to embrace the challenges and use them to prepare us for conference play.” JaMichael Hawkins returns for his junior season after leading the team with 12.3 points per game last season, and Ladner also added Cedric Jenkins, a transfer from Southern Mississippi.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (2013-14: 21-13): Cobbins will not be available to the Cowboys for the first three games after the NCAA ruled that he must sit due to the fact that he played in two games during his redshirt freshman season, but Ford is glad to have him back just the same. “Michael Cobbins brings such a presence, a leadership, an understanding of how we want things done and an understanding of how to play the game,” Ford said of the 6-9 forward-center. “We all knew when we lost him it would hurt us, but watching him play again, I realized even more how tough of a break it was.” Cobbins averaged 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds last season for the Cowboys.

TIP-INS

1. Nash is 21st on the school’s scoring list with 1,307 career points, and needs 234 points to crack the top 10 and 395 points to reach the top five.

2. Ladner came to the Lions after winning a junior college national title at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.

3. In addition to Smart, the Cowboys also lost second-leading scorer Markel Brown, who averaged 17.2 points last season to finish his career with 1,655 points.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 87, Southeastern Louisiana 55