Oklahoma State 83, Southeastern Louisiana 55: Le‘Bryan Nash had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists and the Cowboys ran away from the pesky Lions in a non-conference home game.

Nash was 6-of-15 from the field and made all 10 free throws and sophomore Leyton Hammonds scored 16 points and nailed four 3-pointers for Oklahoma State (1-0). Phil Forte III went 5-of-7 from beyond the arc and supplied 17 points and six steals for the Cowboys, who trailed in the first half before righting the ship.

Zay Jackson had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists to pace Southeast Louisiana (0-1). Devonte Upson added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Onochie Ochie scored eight points and grabbed six boards for the Lions, who take on Oklahoma on Sunday.

After trailing by as many as eight points in the opening half, the Cowboys slowly increased their lead in the second stanza thanks to Nash, whose dunk made it a 10-point game with 15:50 left. A layup by Hammonds ignited a 13-2 run that put the game away for Oklahoma State, which hosts Prairie View on Sunday.

As expected, the Cowboys looked like the better team in the opening minutes of the first half as Forte hit a 3-pointer and Nash scored six points to stake the Cowboys to a 9-4 advantage, but the Lions proved up to the challenge with a 13-0 run keyed by 3-pointers from Joshua Filmore and Cedric Jenkins and a three-point play by Upson. Oklahoma State regained the lead on a trey by Jeff Newberry and led by as many as 10 before the Lions crawled back to within 35-33 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Anthony Hickey Jr., a transfer from LSU, had four points and seven assists in taking over for the departed Marcus Smart at point guard. ... The Cowboys connected on 12-of-29 3-point attempts and 15-of-18 from the line. ... The Lions held a 40-38 edge in rebounding but committed 21 turnovers, 10 more than the Cowboys.