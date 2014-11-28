Preview: Southeastern Louisiana at Tulane

Tulane guard Louis Dabney took a big leap last season after averaging just 6.5 minutes as a freshman, and he’ll look to take it to another level when the Green Wave host Southeastern Louisiana on Friday. Dabney, who averaged a team-high 15.2 points last season, is coming off his least productive game this fall, totaling a season-low eight points with a season-high eight turnovers in a 15-point win against Southern. He combined for 12 assists, 11 steals and seven turnovers in the three previous games.

Southeastern Louisiana should have some momentum after posting its first victory of the season Friday against Tennessee Tech, outscoring the Golden Eagles 52-17 in the second half to win by 21 points. The Lions are led by guards Joshua Filmore and Zay Jackson, both of whom produced career highs versus Tennessee Tech. Southeastern Louisiana had lost to the Golden Eagles by 19 points just four days earlier.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (1-4): Filmore is dangerous from long range, making seven 3-pointers in the win on Friday, so the responsibility of disrupting his shot likely will fall in the hands of Dabney. Devonte Upson is a 6-9 center with three double-doubles this season, and he teams with 6-6 forward Daniel Grieves to form an athletic but undersized frontcourt. The first player off the bench for the Lions is guard Cedric Jenkins, but he’s just 6-of-44 from the field this season.

ABOUT TULANE (3-1): The Green Wave are hoping Jonathan Stark also has figured things out after putting together the type of performance Tulane followers are used to witnessing. He shot 6-of-8 against Southern, scoring 14 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists while even pitching in two steals and a block. He averaged 18.7 points through the first five games as a freshman last season before settling at 14.5 but had games of two and seven points this campaign before cutting loose Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Tulane is in its first season as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

2. Tulane G Jay Hook, who made 83 3-pointers in 34 games last campaign to break the program’s single-season record, has made eight through four games in 2014-15.

3. Southeastern Louisiana coach Jay Ladner notched his first NCAA victory with the win against Tennessee Tech.

PREDICTION: Tulane 84, SE Louisiana 66