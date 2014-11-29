Tulane 71, Southeastern Louisiana 61: Louis Dabney scored 18 of his season-high 19 points in the first half as the Green Wave beat the visiting Lions for their fourth straight win.

Jay Hook added 16 points and Jonathan Stark finished with 12 for Tulane (4-1), which forced 20 turnovers and collected 13 offensive rebounds. Payton Henson paced the reserves with nine points and Dylan Osetkowski grabbed a team-high nine rebounds off the bench for the Green Wave.

Zay Jackson scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half and distributed six assists for Southeastern Louisiana. Joshua Filmore finished with 13 points and four assists, joining Jackson as the only players who assisted on baskets for the Lions (1-5).

Southeastern Louisiana was within four with 15:49 left but turnovers and second-chance points by Tulane continued to haunt the Lions. Dabney missed the second of two free throws with 14:44 left, but Henson got the offensive rebound and laid it back in to cap a quick 5-0 burst and put the Green Wave back up by nine and the Lions never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Both teams came out shooting the ball well from outside as the Lions made eight of their first 10 attempts from beyond the arc and Tulsa started 7-for-11. The Green Wave gained their first separation with a 12-3 run that gave them an eight-point lead with 7:57 left in the first half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Lions, who came in shooting 24.8 percent from 3-point range this season, finished 8-for-21, missing their last 11 from long distance. … Tulane, which came in shooting 33.3 percent from long range, which includes a 1-for-20 performance in its season-opening loss against Wake Forest, finished 7-for-19, missing their last eight. … Tulsa’s home arena, Devlin Fieldhouse, which was built in 1933, is the ninth-oldest active venue for college basketball.