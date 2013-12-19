Preview: Southern at Arizona

Arizona barely survived its first week of the season as the top-ranked team in the coaches’ poll and the Wildcats will begin their second stint at the top when they host Southern on Thursday evening. Arizona needed to rally from eight points down with about 6 1/2 minutes remaining Saturday to beat host Michigan 72-70. The Wildcats have won 25 consecutive non-conference games and began this week ranked eighth in the nation in scoring defense at 59.1 points.

Arizona is near the bottom third in the nation in free throw shooting at 67.6 percent, somewhat alarming considering the Wildcats shot 74.9 percent last season, but they seem to be accurate when it counts, shooting 7-for-8 from the line in the final 25 seconds against Michigan. Nick Johnson made all six of his tries in that stretch and he’s the player Arizona will look for if it needs a big bucket against Southern. Brandon Ashley is developing into a trustworthy player for the Wildcats as well, shooting 59.1 percent from the floor, 75 percent from the free-throw line and 53.8 percent from long range while averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT SOUTHERN (3-7): The Jaguars have played top teams fairly tough in the last nine months. They opened the NCAA Tournament last March as a No. 16 seed and lost by six to top-seeded Gonzaga. Southern also lost by single digits to then-No. 17 Marquette to open this season and avoided getting blown out in a 67-53 loss Nov. 18 against No. 8 Florida. YonDarius Johnson, a 6-4 senior guard and the team’s leading scorer (13.8), is one of the Jaguars with experience in big games.

ABOUT ARIZONA (11-0): Forward Aaron Gordon continues to impress as he works through his second month of college basketball. His defense has emerged as his best asset, as evident by the job he did on Duke freshman sensation Jabari Parker three weeks ago, holding him to 7-for-21 from the field in a six-point victory, and then Saturday switching over to Glenn Robinson III in the second half and limiting the high-scoring forward to four points in the final 20 minutes. Gordon still has lots of room for improvement on the offensive end, starting with his 44.7 free-throw percentage.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona’s opponents are shooting 26.1 percent from 3-point range in the second half this season.

2. The Wildcats have taken 43.3 percent of available offensive rebounds this season, which ranks second nationally.

3. The additions of Gordon and fellow freshman Rondae Hollis-Jefferson have helped the Wildcats increase their blocked shots from 3.8 per game last season to 5.4.

PREDICTION: Arizona 78, Southern 62