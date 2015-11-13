Preview: Southern at Arkansas

Arkansas begins its quest for a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance Friday night when it hosts non-conference foe Southern to open the 2015-16 season. Unfortunately for coach Mike Anderson, the Razorbacks will open without their top three scorers from last season, including NBA first-round pick Bobby Portis.

Still, with Anderson’s uptempo offensive philosophy and full-court pressure, Arkansas will still be a tough team to beat, especially in the early going as teams are just getting into form. The Jaguars of the Southwestern Athletic Conference are coming off a season that saw them come within four points of an NCAA Tournament berth, falling to Texas Southern in the conference championship game. Southern returns two of its top three scorers from a year ago, but it won’t be easy for them to keep pace with the high-scoring Razorbacks. Arkansas averaged 78 points last season and with Anderson calling the shots, the team’s style won’t change even if the personnel has.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT SOUTHERN (2014-15: 18-16): Typical of many teams from the SWAC, Southern will play much of its early-season schedule on the road against much bigger schools. Last year, the Jaguars lost their first eight road games, losing seven of them by 10 points or more. But coach Roman Banks is hoping to be more competitive in the early going this year, with a veteran backcourt duo of Adrian Rodgers (13.3 ppg) and coach’s son Trelun Banks (10.3) leading the way.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2014-15: 27-9): One of the areas that already has Anderson concerned is the team’s free-throw shooting. The Razorbacks hit 16-of-29 free throws (55.2 percent), including 7-of-18 in the second half, in an exhibition win over Southwestern Oklahoma State, making it an area that Anderson is focusing on entering the season opener. “We’re an attacking team, so we’re going to get to the free-throw line,” Anderson told reporters. “We’ve got to be able to cash in on it.”

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas wants to use the big man duo of junior Moses Kingsley and senior Willy Kouassi together, but they have to work on avoiding fouls after combining for nine in 38 minutes in the exhibition opener.

2. Southern finished the 2014-15 season with 1,230 rebounds, while its opponents combined to grab 1,230 rebounds against the Jaguars.

3. The Razorbacks are excited about the play of freshman G Jimmy Whitt, who scored 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting versus Southwestern Oklahoma State.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 82, Southern 56