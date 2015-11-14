Arkansas 86, Southern 68

Junior forward Moses Kingsley hit all eight of his shots from the field and scored 22 points while junior guard Dusty Hannahs added 21 in his Arkansas debut as the Razorbacks held off visiting Southern 86-68 on Friday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Kingsley added 12 rebounds and blocked five shots, senior guard Anthlon Bell scored 14 and freshman Jimmy Whitt added 12 for the Razorbacks (1-0).

Hannahs, who sat out last season after transferring from Texas Tech, hit 5-of-7 3-point attempts.

The victory was Arkansas’ 42nd in home openers, and the Razorbacks improved to 40-1 in nonconference home games under fifth-year coach Mike Anderson.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from junior guard Trelun Banks and senior guard Adrian Rodgers pulled Southern within 62-56 with 7:36 left in the game.

A trey from senior guard Jabril Durham and three consecutive baskets from Kingsley - including two dunks - ignited a 14-3 run as Arkansas took control for good with just under five minutes remaining.

Senior guard Christopher Hyder scored 22 to lead the Jaguars (0-1), who return three starters from a team that finished 18-17 last season, including 13-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Rodgers added 12.

Arkansas used a 20-9 run to build a 40-25 lead at the half.

Hannahs had three of his 3-pointers and Arkansas held Southern to 8-of-30 shooting (27 percent) in the opening 20 minutes.

Hyder scored 11 first-half points for the Jaguars, who led 5-4 two minutes into the game and only trailed 15-11 midway through the first half before Arkansas built its early cushion.