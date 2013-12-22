Preview: Southern at Baylo

Baylor looks to return to form Sunday when the 15th-ranked Bears host a Southern team coming off a 69-43 loss to top-ranked Arizona. The Bears are 9-1 for the fifth time in the last seven years, but they were outrebounded for the first time this season in Wednesday’s 91-84 overtime victory over Northwestern State. Baylor is seeking its fourth straight win following its only loss in the Maui Invitational championship game against Syracuse.

The Bears’ hot start has been powered by junior college transfer Kenny Chery, who is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 assists as the team’s starting point guard. “Kenny is playing within himself, and he’s been very diligent in taking care of the basketball and making his teammates better,” said coach Scott Drew. “He can knock down shots and is tremendous from the free throw line.” Chery, who is shooting 50.5 percent from the field, had 20 points and a career-high 10 assists against Northwestern State.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest

ABOUT SOUTHERN (3-8): The Jaguars nearly upset No. 1 Gonzaga in last year’s NCAA Tournament, but this season’s squad is unlikely to give Baylor a similar scare. Guard Yondarius Johnson averages a team-high 12.6 points and forward Calvin Godfrey is shooting 55.4 percent from the field, but forward Malcolm Miller remains mired in a season-long shooting slump. Miller, who was named first team All-SWAC and conference Newcomer of the Year last season, is averaging 9.5 points on 32.7 percent shooting.

ABOUT BAYLOR (9-1): The Bears already have a strong NCAA Tournament resume with wins over Colorado, Dayton and Kentucky, but they can’t afford to overlook Southern or either of their next two opponents (Oral Roberts and Savannah State). Forward Cory Jefferson leads the team in points (14.3) and rebounding (8.8), and guard Brady Heslip averages 11.1 points off the bench. Center Isaiah Austin, who has a team-high 31 blocks, was benched for the first half against Northwestern State for disciplinary reasons and played just nine minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor is 33-5 in December games since the start of the 2007-08 season.

2. Southern, which owns a minus-1.8 rebounding margin, was picked to finish second in the SWAC preseason poll.

3. Baylor has shot 50 percent or better in six games this season and has outshot all 10 of its opponents.

PREDICTION: Baylor 83, Southern 62