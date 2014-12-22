Preview: Southern at Baylor

Baylor seeks to improve to 7-0 at home this season when Southern visits Monday night. Without departed standouts Cory Jefferson, Isaiah Austin, Brady Heslip and Gary Franklin, Bears coach Scott Drew has focused on defense this season, joining Virginia as the only teams in the Power 5 conferences to hold all opponents to 65 or fewer points this season. Southern enters averaging 63.3 points per game and hasn’t beaten a Division I team this season. The Bears have been off since beating New Mexico State 66-55 on Wednesday behind 16 points from freshman Johnathan Motley, 12 rebounds from Rico Gathers and seven assists from Kenny Chery. Gathers, who had seven steals against New Mexico State, credits communication as the main reason foes are shooting 37.6 percent from the floor, a paltry 25.7 from the arc, and are being outrebounded by over 12 boards a game. “Being able to communicate where the shooters are, being able to communicate where the cutters are going, being able to do that stuff,” Gathers told reporters.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest

ABOUT SOUTHERN (2-9): The Jaguars’ only wins this season have been against LSU-Alexandria, Dilliard and Champion Baptist. Southern shot just 32.7 percent in dropping a 57-39 decision to Wyoming on Saturday. Senior guard Tre Lynch leads the team in scoring (14.0) and shoots 46.3 percent from the floor but was held to five points on 2-of-9 shooting against the Cowboys.

ABOUT BAYLOR (9-1): The Bears feature a balanced offense with seven players averaging between seven and 12.3 points per game. Chery, who averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 assists last season, is scoring just nine points per game in 2014-15 on 36.7-percent shooting with 3.5 assists per game. The Bears are 14th in the nation in offensive rebounds (15.2), led by Gathers’ 4.7 per contest - the highest among power-conference players.

TIP-INS

1. Gathers was one steal shy of the program record against New Mexico State and the seven were the most since the 2002--03 season.

2. Baylor has made at least one 3-pointer in 742 consecutive games - the second-longest active streak in the Big 12 (Texas).

3. The Bears have won at least nine of their first 10 contests for the sixth time in the last eight seasons and are currently on a 10-game winning streak at home.

PREDICTION: Baylor 85, Southern 46