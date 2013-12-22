No. 15 Baylor 81, Southern 56: Isaiah Austin collected 14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks to lead the Bears to a convincing win over the visiting Jaguars.

Brady Heslip scored 13 points and Cory Jefferson and Rico Gathers added 12 apiece for Baylor (10-1), which shot 50 percent while holding the Jaguars to 34 percent. The Bears have won four straight following a 74-67 loss to Syracuse on Nov. 27.

Tre Lynch led Southern (3-9) with a career-high 27 points while shooting 5-for-7 from 3-point range, but his teammates were 1-for-10 from beyond the arc. Javon Mitchell scored eight points and Calvin Godfrey had a team-high seven rebounds for the Jaguars, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Baylor, which was outrebounded for the first time this season in Wednesday’s 91-84 overtime victory over Northwestern State, held a 39-27 advantage on the boards against the Jaguars. Jefferson scored 11 points in the first half to help the Bears take a 36-26 lead.

Heslip’s 3-pointer with 9:20 remaining put Baylor ahead 58-39, and the Bears cruised to their 10th consecutive home win behind Austin’s 12th career double-double. Baylor made 32 of its season-high 47 attempts from the foul line, while Southern was 14-for-19 from the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor has won all six meetings against Southern by at least 11 points. … Kenny Chery chipped in 10 points for the Bears, who improved to 34-5 in December games since the start of the 2007-08 season. … Baylor has won 28 of its last 29 games when leading at the half.