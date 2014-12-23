(Updated: UPDATED Rodgers second-half points in graph 5)

No. 22 Baylor 70, Southern 66: Freshman Johnathan Motley scored 19 points and Rico Gathers added 16 points and 11 rebounds as the host Bears improved to 7-0 at home. Kenny Chery had 11 points, seven assists and three steals for Baylor (10-1), which allowed more than 65 points for the first time this season, thus ending its best run since the 1985-86 season. Royce O‘Neale added eight points and eight rebounds as the Bears won their 10th straight at the Ferrell Center.

Adrian Rodgers had 26 points and six rebounds for Southern (3-10), which hasn’t beaten a Division I team this season. Trelun Banks added 13 points and seven assists as the Jaguars lost for the fourth time in five games.

Baylor couldn’t put the outmanned Jaguars away in the second half but finally pushed the lead to 11 on four consecutive free throws before Rodgers hit a pair of 3-pointers as Southern closed within five with 1:41 left. Gathers then broke the Jaguars’ back with his seventh offensive rebound of the game, leading to two free throws by Motley with 38 ticks remaining and Baylor closed it out to improve to 7-0 all-time against Southern.

Baylor led 9-2 early and got a shot from the arc from Lester Medford and a layup from Gathers to push the edge to 11, but Southern scored 12 straight - six on 3-pointers by Banks - before Motley connected on four free throws in the final minute to provide Baylor a slim 34-31 edge at the break. The Bears took seven-point leads on several occasions in the second half, as Gathers pounded the offensive glass for two putbacks and Motley added another, but Rodgers scored 19 points after intermission to keep the Jaguars in it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor cracked the USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday for the first time this season and for the eighth consecutive year. … Baylor has made at least one 3-pointer in 743 consecutive games - the second-longest active streak in the Big 12 (Texas). … Gathers entered averaging 4.7 offensive rebounds, most among players in the Power 5 conferences.