Preview: Southern at Florida

Tenth-ranked Florida figures to have a pretty easy time extending its homecourt winning streak to 18 games when it hosts Southern University on Monday. The Gators were 15-0 at home in 2012-13 and have posted two victories at the O’Connell Center this season to tie for the fifth-longest home winning streak of coach Billy Donovan’s 18-season tenure. The school record is a 24-game streak from March 1, 2006 to Nov. 20, 2007.

Florida bounced back from a road loss at Wisconsin to notch a 86-56 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday. Senior forward Casey Prather had a sensational game with 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting to go with five rebounds and five assists and is averaging 22.3 points. The Jaguars defeated North Florida 87-78 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sun Sports, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTHERN (1-3): The Jaguars have three players averaging 13 or more points in guard Malcolm Miller (14 and 4.8 rebounds), guard YonDarius Johnson (13.3) and junior post Calvin Godfrey (13 and 2.5 blocks). Johnson has made 7-of-10 3-point baskets and Godfrey averages a team-leading 10.3 rebounds. Godfrey had 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory over North Florida.

ABOUT FLORIDA (2-1): Virginia Tech transfer Dorian Finney-Smith made his team debut against Arkansas-Little Rock and had 17 points and nine rebounds. The 6-8 sophomore missed the first two games due to a team suspension and the third with an illness but sparked the Gators with 16 solid minutes off the bench. “I was so excited to see him play, but he didn’t really get to show all the dunks and stuff he can do,” Prather said afterward. “Once he’s back 100 percent, it’s really going to be exciting.”

TIP-INS

1. The Gators have won 18 consecutive non-conference home games.

2. G Michael Frazier II is averaging 15 points and has made eight of Florida’s 13 3-point baskets.

3. Florida rolled to an 83-27 victory over Southern on Nov. 28, 2006 in the lone previous meeting.

PREDICTION: Florida 77, Southern 54