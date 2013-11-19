FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

Florida 67, Southern 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 14 Florida 67, Southern 53: Patric Young had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks as the host Gators cruised past the Jaguars.

Casey Prather had 10 points and nine rebounds for Florida (3-1), which won its 18th consecutive home game. Devon Walker added 10 points for the Gators, who grabbed 18 offensive rebounds while compiling a 43-29 edge on the boards.

Calvin Godfrey had 18 points and nine rebounds and Trelun Banks scored 12 points for Southern (1-4). The Jaguars were 3-of-16 from 3-point range and 14-of-25 from the free-throw line.

Southern trailed by 20 early in the second half before using a 9-3 run to pull within 44-30 on a basket by Banks with 13:54 remaining. The Gators pushed the lead back to 20 on a 3-pointer by Dorian Finney-Smith with 8:27 left and the lead topped out at 22 points.

Florida’s lone deficit was at 2-0 before scoring the next 10 points and leading by double digits most of the way. The Gators led 35-19 at the break despite shooting 36.4 percent.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gators G Michael Frazier II made three 3-pointers to raise his team-leading total to 11. … The Jaguars committed 12 turnovers. … The Florida record for longest home-court winning streak is 24 from March 1, 2006 to Nov. 20, 2007.

